Forest Service office reopens in Steamboat Springs

The Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District Office in Steamboat Springs is reopening after being closed the last couple months for construction.

Beginning today, the office will be staffed Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. The office will be closed Memorial Day and Juneteenth.

A more full-time schedule is expected to be implemented on June 20.

For those seeking information outside the above hours, call the Yampa District Office at 970-638-4516, or email sm.fs.r2_mbr_vis@usda.gov .