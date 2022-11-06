Forest service investigates video of people possibly breaking rules at Hanging Lake￼

A screen shot of a Facebook post of a video of three people walking across the log at Hanging Lake in 2017. Those people are promoting Canada-based "onesie" company kigurumi.com.

Kigurumi/Courtesy photo

A video of three people dressed in “onesie” suits walking across a long log that stretches across Hanging Lake is currently being investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, an official confirmed Wednesday.

The video, posted to Facebook on Oct. 27, is being used as promotional content for the online company Kigurumi.com. The Canada-based entity offers “onesie” costumes depicting anything from animals to Pokemon characters.

U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Lynn Lockwood told the Post Independent on Wednesday that the video, which was actually recorded in 2017, is under investigation by authorities.

In the video, three people dressed in onesie costumes are seen walking across the log, which violates the National Natural Landmarks program designated by the Secretary of Interior. Straightforward rules include not standing on the log, walking off the trail and short-cutting switchbacks as well as not swimming and fishing in the lake.

“It’s a very delicate ecosystem,” Lockwood said of Hanging Lake. “There were a lot of people who were upset by (the video).”

Lockwood did not say whether a citation will be issued to Kigurumi.com.

“I feel like they’re getting a lot of free publicity they don’t deserve,” Lockwood said.

The Post Independent reached out to Kigurumi for this story but has not heard back.