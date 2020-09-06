Forest Service crew battle wildfire near Middle Fork of Mad Creek

Smoke billows from the Middle Fork Fire on Sunday.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — U.S. Forest Service crews are battling a wildfire that began Sunday near the Middle Fork of Mad Creek.

Officials have named it the Middle Fork Fire. It is currency burning in the Zirkel Wilderness boundary west of Lake Margaret near the Middle Fork of Mad Creek.

The fire is south of the Luna Lake Trail. Easterly winds pushed the fire Sunday evening.

Forest Service crews are on the scene of the fire, using helicopters to drop water.

This story will be updated.