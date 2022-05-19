Forest Service creates e-bike resource guide

The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland developed an online resource page to help guide users of electric bicycles, or e-bikes. The site helps users know where and how e-bikes can be used on Forest Service land.

The page can be accessed by visiting the newly revamped Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mbr/ .

The Forest Service classifies e-bikes as motorized vehicles, so they must be used on motorized roads and trails, which can be found using the motorized vehicle use map, which is available through the resource page.

The site also includes tips and rules to ride responsibly and links to more resources including national e-bike guidance.

