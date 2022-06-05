Forest Service announces East Troublesome fire was human caused

The United States Forest Service (USFS) announced in a press release today that based on an investigation by the USDA Law Enforcement & Investigations division, along with assistance from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, it has determined the East Troublesome fire was human caused.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office released this information during a meeting in March 2021 , but this is the first time the Forest Service has issued it.

The agency says that given the location and time of year the fire started, it may have been caused by a hunter or a backcountry camper, and possibly by accident. Investigators from both agencies are working to identify the person or persons responsible for starting the fire. The investigation is still active.

The East Troublesome Fire is one of the largest in Colorado’s history. It started north of Kremmling on the Arapaho National Forest on October 14, 2020. The fire grew steadily until the afternoon of October 21, 2020, when it created its own weather and exploded, burning 87,093 acres in one day. It was fueled by wide-spread drought, numerous dead and down beetle-killed trees, red flag weather conditions created by high winds and dry conditions, and low humidity. The combination of these factors led to unprecedented, wind-driven, active fire behavior with rapid spread. The fire burned over 500 structures and claimed two lives. The fire was finally contained on November 30, 2020, after burning a total of 193,812 acres.

This fire not only destroyed homes and land but devastated a community. While some people have rebuilt and moved into their new homes, others have left the community completely, and many are still in dispute with their insurance companies.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional background information.