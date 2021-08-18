Forest closure around Morgan Creek Fire reduced

The closure area around the Morgan Creek Fire.



CLARK — The closure area around the Morgan Creek Fire was reduced late Tuesday, reopening some of the Routt National Forest to the west and south of the fire.

The initial closure had been broad, closing many of the most popular trails in North Routt County, but the fire has reached 24% containment with almost all of that coming on the west side of the fire. The fire’s size remains at 7,505 acres.

To reach the now open areas of the forest to the south, the fire would need to burn through burn scars from the Mad Creek, Burn Ridge and Middle Fork fires.

On the west side, the closure area starts just after Hinman Campground, extends north, almost to Diamond Park trailhead, and then east to the forest boundary. Much of the forest that was closed to the east of the fire remains closed, including the Lone Pine South, Lone Pine North, Katherine and Red Canyon trailheads, which are accessed through Jackson County.

Areas now open include Coulton Creek, Hinman and Diamond Park trailheads; Hinman Campground; the west sides of U.S. Forestry Roads 440, 468, and 430; the north sides of forestry road 44 and 433; the south side of forestry road 471; and parts of forest trails 1177, 1170, 1131, and 1178.

