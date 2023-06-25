Forecast: Warmer weather ahead for Routt County

Steamboat is slated to see its warmest week yet this summer with temperatures forecasted to reach as high as 80 degrees next week.

Snowalarm.com’s Mike Weissbluth said temperatures will start around 79 in the beginning of the week and increase going into the week with Wednesday predicted to reach 82.

For this week’s forecast, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday are all expected to reach 79- or 80-degree temperatures before a slight drop going into Friday. It also is anticipated that a modest increase in mid and upper atmospheric moisture could bring chances for afternoon and evening storms.

According to Weissbluth, a trough of low pressure is expected to move over the area Friday alongside a slight increase in mid and upper atmospheric moisture that could bring the afternoon and evening storms. Temperatures are expected to dip down to the 70s during this time, and pick back up to 80 by Sunday.

Breezy afternoons, expected to be caused by dry air carrying over from the desert southwest, will accompany the heat and will be most prevalent on Tuesday.

As weather remains on the hotter and drier side, it can dry up fuels for wildfires, increasing the likelihood that they could happen, especially later in the summer. The weather over the next several weeks should be telling of what this year’s wildland fire season might look like.

“As of right now, a possible monsoon set to start in early to mid July could reduce the threat of wildfires,” Weissbluth said. “If it stays warm and dry through July, then we’re going to have problems.”

Weissbluth added that there are indications moisture could be drawn up from Mexico and other areas south in the upcoming weeks. A high ridge of pressure building over the central part of the country, as well as a low pressure trough off the West Coast, could bring the precipitation necessary to prevent ideal wildfire conditions.

However, Weissbluth said it is too early to make accurate predictions regarding the monsoon season and what impacts it might have on wildfire conditions.