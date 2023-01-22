Forecast indicates cold week ahead for Steamboat

Icicles hang from a roof next to the Routt County Courthouse downtown on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in Steamboat Springs.

Kit Geary/ Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs residents should expect to see some cold days ahead. Although the area weathered what is traditionally the coldest time of year, the chill could continue, according to a local meteorologist.

“A couple of Pacific disturbances moving through the Pacific Northwest will result in cold air around through this week,” said Mike Weissbluth, who runs the forecasting website SnowAlarm.com . “On average we already passed through the coldest part of the year but we are still susceptible to cold air breaks and will be for another month.”

A ridge of high pressure in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean is expected to converge with a cold vortex from the Hudson Bay, resulting in temperatures below 20 by midweek.

Steamboat’s best chance of seeing snowfall this week is forecasted between late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, and early Thursday morning, Jan. 26. Steamboat could wake up to 2-5 inches of snow on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, and another 2-5 on Thursday.

Sunday, Jan. 22, into Monday, Jan. 23, could also bring a light dusting due to a storm over Nevada with most of the precipitation headed southwest, according to Weissbluth.

Later in the week appears as if it will be dry and cold, though Weissbluth says the forecast model contains some uncertainty for the weekend, as a chance of light snow remains.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.