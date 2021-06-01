For unaffiliated Steamboat voter, how people treat each other is top issue

Steamboat Springs resident Bill Crosby says the top issue for him is how people treat one another. (Courtesy photo)



Bill Crosby grew up in a Republican family, but when he went to college, things where flipped upside down. When he left school, he didn’t trust either party.

“I had a professor in school that said the only way to keep balance is to keep gridlock, so I think, sometimes, I vote for gridlock for fear of the extremes on either side,” Crosby said. “It is a terrible decision but the best choice among bad choices, I suppose.”

Crosby, now an insurance agent in Steamboat Springs, didn’t want to share who he voted for but said he has been disappointed with the candidates for president in several recent cycles. In his view, the system is broken, favoring special interest and party insiders.

“If I voted for Biden, then I probably voted for Boebert. If I voted for Trump, then I voted for (Mitch-Busch),” Crosby said. “I did not want to see what we ended up with, which is common control, which allows the least effective measures and the most party line prioritized measures to pass.”

Crosby said he would consider voting for Boebert in 2022, depending on how she carries herself for the next year and a half and how the national stage looks at that point. As for her effectiveness, Crosby said he doesn’t believe Boebert has had the opportunity to be effective, because she has been in the minority.

“The only thing she is going to get any attention on is the extremes, and so she touches on those things in order to be seen,” Crosby said. “I don’t think that is very effective, but what effect is she trying to have?”

In 2022, Crosby said he would like to see a centrist candidate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Not only is that what the Western Slope needs, Crosby said it is what he thinks the country needs.

“I think the great United States of America would be better served if we had elected officials that looked at both sides of the spectrum and find the common ground,” Crosby said.

For Crosby, it isn’t climate change. It isn’t smaller government or a larger social safety net. The issue that rises to the top for him is how people treat each other. Rather than right and left, Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal, Crosby said we need to learn to see one another as neighbors.

“At the end of the day, how we treat each other is going to matter. It is going to matter for ourselves, for our children,” Crosby said. “That is what is important to me. I just wish people would treat each other better.”

