For permit bull riders looking to gain experience, Steamboat Pro Rodeo has become a primary destination

Professional bull riding is a full-time job at any level of the sport.

Riders spend the majority of their time traveling from place to place to ride a bull for 8 seconds, pack up and travel to the next rodeo. More experienced riders may be used to it, while rookies like 19-year-old Kacy Ray Jones have to learn the cowboy way from the start.

“It’s going to be real busy,” Jones said. “I go from here to Cody, Wyoming, then back here, and then Nebraska, Laramie, here, Estes Park and back to Laramie. After that I have a couple days off and then four more the next week.”

Jones hails from New Castle, Wyoming, and he joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association when he turned 18. He filled his permit last summer.

He gets the chance to fill a second permit this summer before becoming an official cardholder next year. Friday night was his seventh time riding in Steamboat in his career.

Permit riders are generally younger riders who are trying to earn their spot in big rodeos. To fill their permits, they must earn $1,500 in a single season. Going up against more experienced professionals makes that exceedingly challenging.

A decade ago, Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo came up with a solution for those rookie cowboys.

“In Steamboat we have always welcomed permit holders, but they were riding head-to-head with the PRCA card holders,” rodeo announcer John Shipley said. “What we came up with about 10 years ago was an idea that we have a permit bull riding event just for permit holders. It allows contestants with similar levels of experience and similar abilities to compete against each other.”

Kacy Ray Jones, 19, takes his bull for a ride, falling just short of the 8-second mark during the permit bull riding event at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo on Friday, June 30, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

What makes the Steamboat rodeo even more desirable for young riders is they can compete in both the permit bull riding event and the main bull riding event. A rookie has two opportunities to fill his or her card while only worrying about one travel cost.

“Having this makes me want to come back here every single weekend,” permit rider Tipton Wilson said. “Getting on two bulls in a night guaranteed is a blast. There is good money in it and phenomenal bulls so when you get on two in one night, it makes it all worth it.”

Permit bull rider Brody Ryan Hasenack gets bucked off his bull to kick-off the Steamboat Springs Rodeo on Friday, June 30, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Wilson filled his permit last year, but as a college student at Sheridan College in Wyoming, he plans to hold onto his permit all four years to get experience and have a successful rookie year on his PRCA card.

The 19-year-old was the only rider Friday night to qualify with an 8-second ride for a 75-point score from the judges.

Wilson said staying away from Steamboat will be hard to do. He has competed in both rodeos in town this summer and will be back Monday for another ride.

What makes Steamboat so special for Jones, Wilson and the other permit riders is working with so many other rookies while growing and learning from each other.

“Shoot, I know 90% of the people here,” Wilson said. “We are all really good buddies so it’s a blast — basically like a good time being back at the house with your friends and family, and that’s what we are out here, one big happy family. Seeing everyone in one place and getting together is a blast.”