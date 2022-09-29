Food, wine and music convene at Snow Bowl Steamboat this weekend

Fortunate Youth is coming to Snow Bowl Steamboat to Hang 10, supply wine, and play live music this weekend.

Snow Bowl Steamboat/Courtesy photo

Nothing pairs with a great wine better than good music, and this weekend, Snow Bowl Steamboat is offering more than just a tasting with a full charcuterie board of entertainment.

Fortunate Youth is taking over the bowling alley and music venue for a slew of events this weekend starting with a dinner and bowling session on Friday, Sept. 30. Then, the band heads to the Grand Tasting at the Steamboat Food and Wine Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, only to return to Snow Bowl that evening to headline a concert.

“All of these events sort of pair together,” said Rory Clow, the Creative Director at Western Centers, the company that owns Snow Bowl Steamboat. “With Fortunate Youth participating in the food and wine fest, Snow Bowl participating in the food and wine fest and culmination of Fortunate Youth, Lola Rising and Tribe of I playing Saturday night.”

Tickets are still available for all events.

Chef Jon-Claude Stevens, or JC, is representing Snow Bowl at the Steamboat Food and Wine Festival dinner on Friday night outside at Snow Bowl in which Stevens will make a sunrise cruffin for dessert.

A cruffin is like a croissant and cinnamon roll combination and he’s pairing it with an orange cardamom ice cream.

Meanwhile, inside, people can ‘Hang 10’ with Fortunate Youth. The reggae rock band from California will be bowling with those in attendance, signing merchandise and enjoying a barbecue buffet from Chef JC. All attendees will get a bottle of Fortunate Youth’s wine label.

The six members of Fortunate Youth will keep the party rolling on Saturday as they head to the Torian Plum lawn to show off their wine collaboration with Wine Boss at the Steamboat Food and Wine Festival’s Grand Tasting.

Stevens is preparing a brisket taco that will be paired with the tempranillo wine.

“They’re planning on feeding 1,000 guests or so with 1,000 tacos,” Clow said. “It’s smoked brisket, I think he smokes it for nine hours. It’s got roasted corn, cilantro, chipotle barbecue lime sauce, cotijo cheese, and braised red cabbage.”

Chef JC Stevens of Snow Bowl Steamboat will not only supply a barbecue buffet to Hang 10 attendees on Friday night, he’s participating in the Steamboat Food and Wine Festival in multiple ways this weekend.

Brook Welch/Steamboat Food and Wine Festival

Later, the band will return to Snow Bowl to headline a night of live music.

Two other bands will take the stage ahead of Fortunate Youth Saturday night: Lola Rising and Tribe of I. Lola Rising is a Denver-based island reggae band with top songs like Tribe of I is also reggae, but has hints of hip-hop, freestyle and jazz in its songs.

Music starts at 6 p.m. and will continue through the night until about 10 p.m.

“We wanted to tie together both JC and Snow Bowl’s involvement with food and wine fest with the opportunity to let people have some music,” Clow said. “That’s what Snow Bowl is known for right now for the summer season at least.”

Saturday’s concert will be the last in the Schmiggity’s Snow Bowl Summer Music Fest.

