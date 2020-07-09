Food bank receives hostile message: The Record for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

9:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear incident outside a condominium complex in the 2700 block of Village Drive.

12:34 p.m. Police received a report of harassment after the office of a local food bank got a hostile message in the 2100 block of Curve Court.

12:35 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. The caller had said hello to a passerby. The passerby shouted back a vulgar response.

1:38 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. The bus showed a digital sign telling passengers to call the police. The driver accidentally activated it.

2:32 p.m. Police received a report of a dog locked inside a hot car at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived.

5:25 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a wildfire near the Yampa River in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within an hour. Officials suspect a river user caused the fire.

11:03 p.m. Police were called about a bear at a park in the 1300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:57 p.m. A resident called police to complain about fireworks exploding in the 2700 block of Laurel Lane.

Total incidents: 38

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.