Fly tying the focus of Yampa Valley Fly Fishers meeting March 13

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Fly Fishers will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Rex’s American Grill in Steamboat Springs. The meeting will be a fly tying extravaganza, featuring some of the Yampa Valley’s finest fly tyers.

Steve Henderson, of Henderson Fly Fishing, will be tying some of his most productive patterns for the Yampa River, developed over years of guiding in the Yampa Valley. Tim Drummond, of Yampa Valley Anglers, will demonstrate some of his signature patterns featured in Umpqua Feather Merchants Fly catalog. Ian Wilson, a fisheries technician with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, will focus on tying nymphs and emerges that work well on the Yampa River. Michael Gould, of 2Salt Travel and Yampa Valley Anglers, will be tying some of his salt water specialties. Scott Warner, of Yampa Valley Fly Fishers, will demonstrate his highly effective and top secret SW fly. Finally, Luca Sands, who has been tying since he was in middle school, will tie Kelly Gallups single wing crippled emerger mayfly as well as a few other of his personal favorites.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Pizza will be provided, and there will be a drawing for fly-fishing gear.