Fly the Steamboat skies this weekend

A member of the Rocky Mountain Renegades takes off at Bob Adams Field during a past event at the Steamboat Springs airport. A fly in will take place at the local airfield on Sunday.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

The skies over Steamboat Springs will be busy this weekend, as the Steamboat Springs Airport Fly In and Appreciation Day takes place 7 a.m. to 3 p.m Sunday. The public is invited to visit the airport, view various planes on display, watch demonstrations and have breakfast hosted by the Lion’s Club.

Chris Leary, senior maintenance technician at Bob Adams Field, said the fly in, now in its second year, has taken the place of the Wild West Air Fest. When the previous event struggled to find sponsorship, the airport decided to host a fly in, inviting nearby pilots to fly their planes to Steamboat.

“A lot of times, pilots look for reasons to go fly, and coming to Steamboat and having breakfast is a good enough reason,” Leary said.

Pilots from all over Colorado, from Grand Junction to the Front Range, as well as Wyoming, will fly in, park their planes for a few hours, hang out and chat with visitors.

“The pilots who come to the fly in love to talk about flying and love to share their love of aviation with everyone,” Leary said.

Discounted fuel rates will be offered to pilots for the day and local nonprofit, The Lion’s Club, will be serving up breakfast for all from 7-11 a.m. While the breakfast is free, a donation is suggested to benefit the community.

In addition to the pilot’s personal planes, Carbon Cubs — small backcountry aircrafts — will be coming in and may do a short take-off and landing demonstration. Local company Zephyr Helicopter will be offering rides to visitors for $75 per person.

If you go What: Fly In and Airport Appreciation Day When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday Where: Steamboat Springs Bob Adams Field, 3499 Airport Circle Cost: Free for the public

A variety of aircrafts and helicopters, both old and new, will also be on display for the public to view.

“The fly in is a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy one of our valley’s hidden gems,” Leary said.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.