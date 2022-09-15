Fly-in celebrates airport appreciation day in Steamboat

Pilot PJ Ashura does a flyover in his Russian YAK-18T, dropping a trail of smoke in his path for onlookers at the Steamboat Springs Fly-in and Appreciation Day in 2021.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs Airport – Bob Adams Field is celebrating the annual fly-in and Airport Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a news release from the city.

“The Fly-In & Airport Appreciation Day celebrates this aviation jewel that serves Steamboat Springs, northwest Colorado, and the flying community,” said Airport Manager Stacie Fain in the release. “The facility sees more than 12,000 diverse general aviation operations per year and this event gives everyone a chance to experience the airfield up close.”

The day will be full of fun activities, starting with a Lion’s Club Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Flights and demos continue throughout the day and the Civil Air Patrol will serve lunch and ice cream.

A family fun run will take advantage of the resurfaced runway at 11 a.m.

Zephyr helicopters will offer birds-eye views of the Yampa Valley and Classic Air Medical will show off its helicopter as well.