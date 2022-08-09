Fly Fishing Film Festival set for Aug. 19 in Steamboat

Featuring nine short and feature-length films, the free 2022 International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be in Steamboat Springs on Aug. 19.

The approximately two-hour presentation will be at Torian Plum Steamboat, 1855 Ski Time Square Drive, and showcase fly fishing films from across the world, according to Chris Bird, executive producer.

The event is being hosted by the Yampa Valley Fly Fishers. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the screening at 8 p.m.

Among the films to be screened are “Caddis Magic,” “Farquhar, by Fly Fishing Nation,” “Out West,” “Casting Maya,” “A Season in the South,” “Flat Out,” and “Into Blue,” along with “A Fly-fishing Refugee” and “Home Waters.”

In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event. One person will win the grand prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors valued at thousands of dollars.

For more information and film trailers, visit FlyFilmFest.com or email greg.breslau@gmail.com .

Editor’s note: The headline on this article has been corrected to reflect the film festival will be on Aug. 19. Also, doors will open at 7 p.m.