Flower barrels available through Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs is selling flower barrels to support local nonprofit organizations in Routt County. Flower barrel sales not only serve to beautify Steamboat but also generate more than $7,000 annually that goes directly back into the community. The planted barrels cost $125, plus tax, but there are also options to purchase hanging baskets for as low as $40. All flower barrels will be delivered June 18. To order a barrel, visit rotaryflowerbarrels.com.