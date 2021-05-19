Flooding closes sections of Yampa River Core Trail

Sections of the Yampa River Core Trail are closed due to spring flooding. (Courtesy photo)



Sections of the Yampa River Core Trail have been closed due to spring flooding, and Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation has begun closing other local trails as needed due to rivers and creeks running high.

As flows increase and decrease, there will be closures and re-routes on the trail system. Trail users should watch for trail closures at the U.S. Highway 40 underpass at Walton Creek; the U.S. 40 underpass at Fish Creek; the railroad underpass between Fetcher Park and Rotary Park; and 13th Street underpass at Bud Werner Memorial Library. People are reminded to obey all closures, follow the detour routes and do not try to cross flooded trails or railroad tracks.

According to the USGS gauge at the Fifth Street Bridge, the Yampa River has surpassed 1100 cubic feet per second after steadily rising over the past week from 400 cfs. However, with warm weather in the forecast this week, rivers are anticipated to continue to rise in the coming days.

In addition to these water-related closures, the west end of the Core Trail will see a one-day closure on May 24 for hazard tree removal.