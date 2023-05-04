Flooding closes Routt County Road 44
Routt County Road 44 is closed between U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 42 due to flooding, as of 9:08 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, according to Routt County Alerts.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.