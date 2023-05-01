Flood warning issued for Elkhead Creek in Routt, Moffat counties
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Elkhead Creek.
The warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, or until it is canceled. A flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. The areas of concern in Moffat and Routt counties are along Elkhead Creek, mostly above Elkhead Reservoir to the confluence with the Yampa River.
Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations is expected. Elkhead Creek will continue to rise due to excess runoff from snowmelt and reservoir releases. The National Weather Service recommends moving to higher ground immediately.
People should not attempt to cross swiftly moving water and should not attempt to cross water of an unknown depth by foot, car, truck or sports utility vehicle.
It only takes a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away.
