Flip phone fiasco: The Record for Friday, March 1, 2019

Friday, March 1, 2019

7:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at Silver Spur Street and Purple Sage Street.

8:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a Jeep that rolled over along U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.

11:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a pair of skis stolen from the roof rack of a vehicle at Yampa and Sixth streets.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

11:20 a.m. A man called officers after he tried to retrieve more than $700 of bowling equipment from his locker at a bowling alley in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza. He was shocked to find that the building had undergone a full renovation in the past year, and his locker full of equipment was gone.

12:58 p.m. Officers were called about a man throwing things at an injured cow and calf moose in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

1:01 p.m. Deputies were called about a woman in a Broncos jersey walking in the middle of the road and flipping off drivers on Rabbit Ears Pass along U.S. Highway 40.

4:01 p.m. A man complained to officers that he had gone into a phone store to buy a flip phone last week, but employees told him that flip phones were no longer available. He bought a smartphone instead but did not know how to use it. Officers gave him a brief lesson.

4:49 p.m. Someone called officers about a man they believed was a patient running away from the hospital. Officers did not receive report from the hospital about a missing patient.

7:05 p.m. Officers were called about two juveniles spray-painting a pentagram on the sidewalk at Third and Oak Street.

7:34 p.m. A man called officers wondering how he could get a protection order against an ex-girlfriend who has been harassing him for the past two weeks.

11:57 p.m. A resident in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue called officers about a loud party going on at his neighbor's house. Officer told the partiers to quiet down.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.