Flickering lights: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 6

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

8:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a dispute between employees from multiple businesses in the 2400 block of Downhill Drive. Officers spoke with the employees and mediated the argument.

12:06 p.m. Officers received a call from a hotel staff member in the 3000 block of Ingles Lane who said a patron was refusing to leave. The person left by the time officers arrived.

1:44 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an argument between a mother and son in the 100 block of Moffat Avenue in Yampa. Deputies were able to mediate the argument.

2:55 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a man climbing through a window and sleeping inside of a business for several nights in the 100 block of 13th Street. Officers issued the man a warning for trespassing.

4:29 p.m. Officers received a call from a person in a parking lot along the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle who said their vehicle had damage to it when they came back to it after a day of skiing. Officers took a report and are investigating the incident.

10:12 p.m. Officers received a call about a group playing loud music inside a condo in the 2000 block of Windward Way. Officers contacted the group and they agreed to turn down the music.

10:20 p.m. Officers received a call about a business’ lights flickering in the 1200 block of Blue Sage Drive. The business had been closed. Officers arrived at the business to find its lights were now off.

11:35 p.m. Officers received a call about a female, believed to be intoxicated, stumbling around near the intersection of Apres Ski Way and Mount Werner Circle. Officers searched the area but could not locate anyone matching the provided description.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.