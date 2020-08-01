Flashed on the bus: The Record for Friday, July 31, 2020

Friday, July 31, 2020

1:49 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious van parked near the Howelsen Skate Park that was making people uncomfortable.

4:45 p.m. Police were called about a man who exposed himself to a Steamboat Springs Transit driver while riding the bus along Mustang Run. Officers are investigating the incident.

5:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 128 along U.S. Highway 40.

9:19 p.m. Police received a complaint about loud noise at a tavern in the 10 block of Eighth Street.

9:27 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man at Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue. Officers check on the man and determined he was OK.

9:36 p.m. Police received a complaint about fireworks exploding in the 200 block of 12th Street.

10:09 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Routt County Road 129 and Forest Service Road 550 near Clark.

10:50 p.m. Police were called about an assault at a gas station in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers are investigating.

11:59 p.m. Police received a report of vandalism involving a vehicle that appeared to have been damaged with a baseball bat outside a condominium unit in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.