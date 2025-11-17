Five state parks in Routt County to see daily vehicle-pass fee hike
Increase to help fund Routt County Road and Bridge Dept.
Five Colorado State Parks located in Routt County — Elkhead Reservoir, Pearl Lake, Stagecoach, Steamboat Lake and Yampa River — will see a $2 fee increase for daily vehicle passes beginning Jan. 1.
The fee increase will be used to fund the Routt County Public Works Road and Bridge Department, according to Routt County Commissioner Sonja Macys. It’s authorized through the 2023 Colorado State Parks and Wildlife Area Access Grant Program, which allows counties to request the fee increase for public works projects.
“We are really trying to make sure that visitation pays its way,” said Macys during an Aug. 21 Colorado Parks and Wildlife meeting. “And we can continue to offer the quality of service to our visitors on our roadways.”
The fee was passed unanimously by CPW commissioners Nov. 13.
It’s expected to generate $27,500 annually for the county. The operating budget of road and bridge is $20 million to maintain 850 miles of road.
“This is not going to be sufficient to offset cost impacts,” said Macys. “However, it is a meaningful contribution.”
Between 2015-2023, the county spent nearly $1.1 million on surface treatments on roads that access state parks.
Macys said that the county will continue its efforts at the federal and local level to raise money needed to keep the county’s roads maintained.
The five state parks had 1.2 million visitors in 2024, and Steamboat Lake was the most visited with 509,000.
Four of the state parks are accessed directly by Routt County roads. Yampa River is accessed by U.S. Highway 40.
