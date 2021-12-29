Five Reasons to Move to a Senior Living Community When You are Active

Personal growth and fulfillment provide options for a meaningful, rewarding life. While peace of mind that comes with knowing where you’ll be living in the future is reassuring. (photo courtesy of Casey’s Pond Senior Living)

Fear and isolation have had a major impact on the quality of life for older adults since March 2020, and many older adults should evaluate their current living situation and how things could be different if there is another emergency in the future. Here are five reasons to move to an Independent Living community while you are an active older adult.

Melissa Lahay, Director of Sales and Marketing at Casey’s Pond, a community in Steamboat Springs, believes planning is crucial. She also says that it is best to move into a senior living community as an independent living resident. Then, if one’s support needs change, they have direct access and priority to care when needed. “A resident once told me that it is better to move into a senior living community five years early rather than two days too late—and this is so true,” she says. Melissa goes on to say that there are many other benefits to living in a community in retirement: “The biggest benefit I am seeing in our current time is the access to health care when needed.”

Since the start of the pandemic senior living communities like Casey’s Pond have spent the last year modifying, innovating, and connecting with residents. Those that do it well are some of the safest and most fulfilling places for an older adult to live. And sooner rather than later is the smartest time to make the move.

Here are five reasons why moving to a senior living community while you are an active older adult makes so much sense.

Life’s necessities are handled as part of the deal.

Maintaining a home in the Steamboat Springs area is a lot of work, especially during the winter. Retirement communities do the work for their residents. A built-in support system of dedicated on-site employees are available 24/7 to handle snow shoveling, IT support, maintenance, and housekeeping. This means residents are less likely to need to rely on adult children or other family members.

Wellness and health care services are available on-site.

Many senior living communities offer their residents specialty services, like physical and occupational therapy. Personalized care programs can assist with the activities of daily living (ADLs), such as bathing, dining, and mobility. Other communities offer RN and LPN services, medication management, and caregivers on-site, as well as rehab and therapy services. Some offer fitness centers that are staffed by professionals who have experience helping older people gain and preserve function.

Make your plan early to move into a retirement community so you are able to relax and enjoy yourself, while knowing you’ll have access to the care you want and need, when you need it. (photo courtesy of Casey’s Pond Senior Living)

Personal growth and fulfillment provide options for a meaningful, rewarding life.

The best senior living communities are vibrant places with many opportunities for residents to create a meaningful life. They offer a variety of different programming and activities, chances for life-long learning, and the possibility of forming new relationships. The later years in life can and should be among the most fulfilling.

The peace of mind that comes with knowing where you’ll be living in the future is reassuring.

“Many residents have told me they will definitely move here when they need the support,” says Melissa. “Unfortunately, in the past few months, some of those seniors are having to leave their hometown and go to Denver to find care because our assisted living and skilled nursing areas have been full. If these seniors had chosen to move here when they ‘didn’t need to,’ opting for independent living, they would have had a guaranteed spot—regardless of the care level. They would still be here, near family and friends.

Financial stability is invaluable.

Once you’re a resident of a community, you can stop worrying about the costs and logistics of home maintenance or what your home’s value will be when you are ready to sell. In most areas of the country, the current real estate market is very strong for sellers, making now an excellent time to sell. The future of the market is unpredictable, with no way of knowing what it will look like even in a year or two.