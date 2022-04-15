Five-hundred-mile Colorado Trail hike to raise funds for CMC scholarship endowment

Leslee and Fred Hampel are pictured hiking in the Mount Evans State Wildlife Area in 2019. The Fred Hampel Memorial Scholarship Endowment supports students at Colorado Mountain College.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

Fred Hampel was 56 years old when he died of cancer on March 3, 2021.

Among many compelling career paths, Hampel was on the business faculty at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs and was among those instrumental in bringing bachelor’s degrees to CMC.

According to the college, supporters established the Fred Hampel Memorial Scholarship Endowment last summer, raising more than $35,000 in his honor to support CMC students pursuing bachelor’s degrees at any of the college’s 11 campuses.

With a goal of raising $50,000, Hampel’s widow Leslee and a group of friends are now embarking on a 500-mile fundraising hike of the Colorado Trail. Beginning March 3, the group took the first ceremonial steps of their hiking adventure, surrounded by high-altitude snow fields.

On Sunday, April 17, the run or hike starts up again in earnest and will be completed in sections with a finish date planned at the end of the summer. The group is asking both individuals and businesses to support the endowment through donations and sponsorship.

For information on the Fred Hampel Memorial Scholarship Endowment, the Colorado Trail hike, and how to follow the group’s progress, contact Amy Stern at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs, at alstern@coloradomtn.edu , 970-870-4407, and LesleeHampelPhoto.com/fundraiser.html . To donate, visit weblink.donorperfect.com/FredHampel .