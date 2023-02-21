Five-building, 109-unit development proposed in downtown Hayden

A rendering of one of the buildings in the proposed 109-unit development by Main Street Apartments LLC is shown here. The developer purchased the land of Hayden's former middle school for $1.25 million in December.

Town of Hayden/Courtesy photo

Hayden’s Planning Commission will consider a five-building, 109-unit development proposed along the town’s main street on Thursday, Feb. 23. The project would fill the open parcel that used to be Hayden’s middle school.

The development application shows that four buildings would be three-story residential structures with one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The fifth building, which fronts West Jefferson Avenue, would be a two-story, mixed-use structure with commercial and residential spaces.

Hayden’s master plan supports mixed-use developments and multi-family housing in the town’s central business district by right, so the project is only subject to a site plan review from the planning commission.

“We’re reviewing it for dimensional and developmental standards, so this is the step,” said Tegan Ebbert, Hayden’s community development director. “There’s a couple follow-up things that will have to happen with Town Council.”

The Hayden School District sold the 3.2-acre parcel that used to house the middle school building to Main Street Apartments LLC on Dec. 19 for $1.25 million, according to real estate transactions.

The development plan shows the five buildings would be built in two phases with the mixed-use and two western-most residential structures being constructed first.

“(The) development seeks to provide a substantial multi-family and complimentary commercial development under the existing (zoning),” the application reads.

The development proposed in the core of Hayden would include five buildings — one two-story mixed-use building and four three-story residential buildings.

Town of Hayden/Courtesy photo

The two-story, mixed-use structure would have four commercial units and two one-bedroom apartments at street level. The second floor of the building would feature 11 one-bedroom apartments, with most having a private patio or balcony. Each three-story building would have 12 one-bedroom apartments and 12 two-bedroom apartments.

To comply with Hayden’s development code, the complex would have between 10% and 20% affordable units, though the application does not indicate a specific degree of affordability for these units.

Hayden also has an exclusionary zoning policy, which requires something of “significant community benefit” or a fee for this kind of development. To avoid the fee, Ebbert said developers were working on a plan that would expand space for Totally Kids and Totally Tots, which offers child care based out of the neighboring Hayden Center.

“They’ll have to come back to Town Council at some point once they have that plan fully worked through,” Ebbert said.

The town’s code also requires a cash payment to the school district in lieu of contributing land to a school site, a condition that Ebbert said is pretty common in most development codes.

The main access for the development is proposed to be off of West Washington Avenue, which currently dead ends where the development is proposed. The development would add a turnaround area, and the parking lot would consist of 181 off-street parking spots.

Increased traffic due to the development has been the main concern expressed by residents, Ebbert said. The application includes a traffic study, and the Colorado Department of Transportation would require the developer to install turn lanes at West Jefferson and Third Street.

As currently proposed, each of the five buildings would have similar architecture, which does not meet the town’s code that restricts more than two buildings in a multi-family development from having the same facade.

“They’re going to have to come up with some alternative architectural elements on some of the buildings,” Ebbert said. “If they mix up some elements, then they will be in compliance with that.”

Hayden’s Planning Commission will consider the development at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hayden Town Hall.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.