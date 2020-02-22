Fistfight on transit bus: The Record for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

1:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a fistfight that broke out between two passengers of a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. Officers arrived and broke up the fight.

2:28 a.m. Police were called about a group of people whose phone batteries had died and needed help locating their vacation rental. The people had managed to borrow a phone at a lodge in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive to call police, but when officers arrived, the group was gone.

7:40 a.m. Police received a report of two moose near a trail at Steamboat Resort. The animals were not bothering anyone, so officers let them be.

10:39 a.m. Police were called about a snowboard stolen outside a bar in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. An investigation is ongoing.

2:14 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of theft from the 31500 block of Routt County Road 14C.

2:36 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a man who reportedly broke his femur in the 30000 block of Bannock Trail near Oak Creek.

4:16 p.m. Police were called about a crash with no injuries in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road. Officers arrested one of the drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI per se and careless driving.

6:42 p.m. Police received a report of a man loitering outside a medical center in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. Upon inspection, officers discovered the man was carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and they arrested him.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:20 p.m. Police received a call about a suspicious person banging on the door to a residence in the 900 block of Angels View. The suspicious person ended up being the caller’s sister.

9:38 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries in the 33100 block of Routt County Road 41.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.