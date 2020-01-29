Fistfight between roommates lands man in hospital: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

12:18 a.m. Two roommates got into a fistfight at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers mediated the situation.

1:38 a.m. An intoxicated man involved in the previous roommate fight had to be taken to the hospital, where he caused a disturbance with staff. Police responded and drove the man back to his apartment.

8:14 a.m. A man turned himself into police after allegedly stealing money from a gas station where he worked in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

8:21 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked for several days in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers determined it was a vehicle involved in a crash that had been taken to a towing company in the area.

8:54 a.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of a structure fire from the 10 block of Moffat Avenue in Yampa. It turned out to be a controlled burn.

9:13 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of threats from the 31500 block of Routt County Road 14.

12:54 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters transported a snowmobiler to the hospital following an injury on Buffalo Pass.

5 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of speeding more than 20 mph over the limit, driving recklessly, passing in a prohibited area, having an open marijuana container in the vehicle, not having proof of insurance and driving with a restrained license.

6:37 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at South Lincoln Avenue and Weiss Drive. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

9:26 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Walton Creek Road and Columbine Drive. They arrested a man on suspicion of weaving, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing a police officer, resisting an officer, failing to obey a lawful order and not having proof of insurance.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

