Fistfight between roommates lands man in hospital: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:18 a.m. Two roommates got into a fistfight at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers mediated the situation.
1:38 a.m. An intoxicated man involved in the previous roommate fight had to be taken to the hospital, where he caused a disturbance with staff. Police responded and drove the man back to his apartment.
8:14 a.m. A man turned himself into police after allegedly stealing money from a gas station where he worked in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
8:21 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked for several days in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers determined it was a vehicle involved in a crash that had been taken to a towing company in the area.
8:54 a.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of a structure fire from the 10 block of Moffat Avenue in Yampa. It turned out to be a controlled burn.
9:13 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of threats from the 31500 block of Routt County Road 14.
12:54 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters transported a snowmobiler to the hospital following an injury on Buffalo Pass.
5 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of speeding more than 20 mph over the limit, driving recklessly, passing in a prohibited area, having an open marijuana container in the vehicle, not having proof of insurance and driving with a restrained license.
6:37 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at South Lincoln Avenue and Weiss Drive. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
9:26 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Walton Creek Road and Columbine Drive. They arrested a man on suspicion of weaving, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing a police officer, resisting an officer, failing to obey a lawful order and not having proof of insurance.
Total incidents: 55
- Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
- Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
