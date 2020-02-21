Fist fight at auto store: The Record for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

12:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at the Meadows Parking Lot at Steamboat Resort.

1:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to assist a motorist who slid off the road at Third Street and Fish Creek Falls Road. They arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

8:47 a.m. A driver reported an incident of criminal mischief after noticing one of his car windows was broken. Police determined it was not the result of criminal activity but due to the cold temperatures.

2:01 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from a car wash in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive. A group of people who were washing their car and playing loud music were asked to quiet down.

2:27 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone with a back pain injury at a mobile home park in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:51 p.m. An argument over a payment for some construction work escalated into a fist fight at an auto parts business in the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued citations for disorderly conduct.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

9:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Routt County Road 20 and Colorado Highway 131.

9:36 p.m. Police pulled over a driver for failing to use a turn signal at Pine Grove Road and Resort Drive. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

