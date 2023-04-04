Fishing closure lifted on Yampa River near Stagecoach

Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifted the mandatory fishing closure on the Yampa River downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir.

The closure, which affected a 0.6-mile section of the river, was lifted Saturday, April 1, as Routt County Road 18 reopened.

“We want to thank our anglers for their patience these past five months,” said Stagecoach State Park manager Craig Preston in a newsletter. “We know this is an amazing fishery. While these closures are not ideal, they are put into place to protect the resource by giving the fish a bit of a reprieve as they are prone to increased stressors related to these extreme low-flow conditions.”

The closure had been in place since late October to protect fish in sub-optimal flow conditions.

Parks and Wildlife is asking people to mind the catch and release protocol and to not fish Rainbow Trout when they are spawning, which will be soon.