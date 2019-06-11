Fish Creek watershed wildfire protection plan to be discussed at open house on Thursday

An open house set for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, will focus on the Fish Creek Critical Community Watershed Wildfire Protection Plan.

Joel Reichenberger

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The community of Steamboat Springs will have an opportunity to understand and discuss the Fish Creek Critical Community Watershed Wildfire Protection Plan during an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave.

“The active wildfire activity the past few summers clearly showcased this potential risk that a wildfire could impact our community’s drinking water supplies,” said Kelly Romero-Heaney, the city’s water resource manager, in a news release. “This meeting will shed light on the risks and how we protect this valuable resource.”

The project team would like to connect with residents and those who live, work and play within the Fish Creek Basin during the community session. At the meeting, current analysis results will be presented, and input from local land and water users is being sought to help finalize the plan.

The Fish Creek Basin, a 26-square-mile heavily forested watershed area that sits primarily within the Medicine Bow Routt National Forest, provides most of the raw water for the city and district. Two reservoirs near the top of the watershed — Long Lake and Fish Creek — supply the direct diversion to a conventional filtration treatment plant near the city limits.Ultimately, the assessment will produce a final plan and priority list of forest management and water quality projects designed to protect the municipal water supplies. In addition to the city and Mount Werner Water, the project is being developed in conjunction with Routt County, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Colorado State Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service, Anchorpoint, Respec and the Colorado Water Conservation Board.