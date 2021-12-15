Fish Creek trailhead closed after body found near the area
Authorities have closed the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead while they work to recover a body found near the area.
Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to assist in the recovery.
Undersheriff Doug Scherar said the body was that of an adult male, and Routt County Coronor Rob Ryg is on scene.
Authorities are still investigating the death, but do not suspect foul play. There is no estimate for when the trail could reopen.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Fish Creek trailhead closed after body found near the area
Authorities have closed the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead while they work to recover a body found near the area.