Fish Creek trailhead closed after body found near the area





Authorities have closed the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead while they work to recover a body found near the area.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to assist in the recovery.

Undersheriff Doug Scherar said the body was that of an adult male, and Routt County Coronor Rob Ryg is on scene.

Authorities are still investigating the death, but do not suspect foul play. There is no estimate for when the trail could reopen.