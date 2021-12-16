Fish Creek Trail reopened after Wednesday death





Editor’s note: This article mentions an incident of suicide. Anyone struggling is encouraged to contact Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide at (970) 846-8182, or the national Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255.

The United States Forest Service has reopened the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead after Routt County Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue volunteers recovered a man’s body near the base of the trail.

Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar said Thursday that the death has been ruled a suicide. Steamboat Pilot & Today will not to report the name or age of the man out of respect for his family.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.