Fish Creek Trail reopened after Wednesday death
Editor’s note: This article mentions an incident of suicide. Anyone struggling is encouraged to contact Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide at (970) 846-8182, or the national Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255.
The United States Forest Service has reopened the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead after Routt County Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue volunteers recovered a man’s body near the base of the trail.
Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar said Thursday that the death has been ruled a suicide. Steamboat Pilot & Today will not to report the name or age of the man out of respect for his family.
