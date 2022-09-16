Fish Creek Falls bridge to close this week
The main hiking trail at Fish Creek Fall from the parking lot access to the bridge, and the bridge, will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 20 until repair work is completed, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service on Friday, Sept. 16.
Work will begin this weekend beginning Sunday, Sept. 18. About half the spaces in the upper parking lot will be closed beginning Sunday night through Tuesday. The Overlook Trail will remain open during the repairs.
