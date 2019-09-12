First snowfall hits high peaks in Summit County; none for Routt just yet
Summit Daily News
FRISCO — Powderhounds were howling with joy this morning, as the first snow of the season landed on the higher peaks around Summit County Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
White tops formed overnight as a cold front moved into town from the northwest, combining with moisture in the area and bringing down some of the (real) fluffy stuff on peaks above 10,000 feet, including Buffalo Mountain in Silverthorne.
Meteorologist Joel Gratz of Opensnow.com predicted a dusting of snow Wednesday night, and also predicted that it would quickly melt away by the afternoon as the early fall sun shines through a relatively clear sky.
Gratz forecasted mostly sunny and dry conditions through this upcoming weekend, with another dusting or flurry possible next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 18-19, which may bring anything from a few flakes to a few inches on the ground.
