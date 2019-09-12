First snowfall hits high peaks in Summit County; none for Routt just yet

Snow on the east side of Buffalo Mountain this morning.

Alex Chase

FRISCO — Powderhounds were howling with joy this morning, as the first snow of the season landed on the higher peaks around Summit County Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

White tops formed overnight as a cold front moved into town from the northwest, combining with moisture in the area and bringing down some of the (real) fluffy stuff on peaks above 10,000 feet, including Buffalo Mountain in Silverthorne.

Snow appears on Buffalo Mountain in Silverthorne for the first time this season after an overnight cold front swept through the area, Thursday, Sept. 12.

Jefferson Geiger/Summit Daily

Meteorologist Joel Gratz of Opensnow.com predicted a dusting of snow Wednesday night, and also predicted that it would quickly melt away by the afternoon as the early fall sun shines through a relatively clear sky.

Keystone Resort saw a solid dusting of snow on Dercum Mountain.

Branden Smith/Courtesy Keystone Resort

Gratz forecasted mostly sunny and dry conditions through this upcoming weekend, with another dusting or flurry possible next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 18-19, which may bring anything from a few flakes to a few inches on the ground.