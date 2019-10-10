First significant snowfall of 2019-20 season coats Routt County; severe cold blast is on its way (with video, photo gallery)
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs woke up to nearly 5 inches of accumulated snow Thursday morning, marking the first significant snowfall of the 2019-20 season.
The snow started falling just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in Steamboat as a winter storm moved into the area from Wyoming. Snowfall grew heavier overnight and accumulations stuck around through Thursday morning. The wintry conditions led to chain laws going into effect and at least one vehicle crash on Rabbit Ears Pass. The chain law restriction was lifted as of 10 a.m.
As of 7 a.m. Thursday, 4.6 inches of snow was recorded at a location one mile east-southeast of downtown Steamboat, according to the National Weather Service’s snow total data. Just one mile further southeast, 6.6 inches of snow was recorded. Four miles northeast of Miler recorded 4.5 inches of snow, while only 2 inches was recorded in Oak Creek.
Steamboat Resort reported 7.5 inches of snow had fallen by 9 a.m. at mid-mountain. Due to the colder temperatures, the ski area was able to commence snowmaking operations.
The snow totals were pretty much on par with the Weather Service’s prediction of 2 to 5 inches. The first significant snowfall for the 2018-19 season was Oct. 8, 2018.
As the snow is expected to taper off by Thursday afternoon, a major cold front moving into the area will bring drastically colder temperatures.
Lows are expected to reach 3 degrees overnight and into early Friday morning. The high forecast for Friday is 41 degrees.
The cold temperatures will lead to a widespread hard freeze that will kill any remaining vegetation across all elevations of Western Colorado, according to the Weather Service.
But the winter weather won’t be sticking around long as the Weather Service is calling for dry and cool conditions with mostly sunny skies through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm back up to near or slightly above normal by next week.
