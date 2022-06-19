First Oak Creek farmers market a success

Vendors and residents intermingle during Oak Creek's first ever farmers market on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 4.

Katy Pickens / Steamboat Pilot & Today

The first ever Oak Creek farmers market kicked off Sunday, June 19, with the promise of several more pleasant and busy markets to come for the rest of the summer.

Just off of Main Street stood tents where vendors were selling food, artisan products and more, all while patrons were serenaded with live music.

Roz Rogers, owner of Crafty Bench, had a tent at the market where she sold her cowboy candy, cinnamon pickles and custom hats, t-shirts and earrings. She said she thought the market had gotten off to a great start.

“It’s been pretty good,” Rogers said. “In fact, better than I expected.”

Along with artisan items, like her Independence Day earrings, Rogers was pleased with the turnout and was finding that customers were appreciating her goods.

“I thought people would go for the cowboy candy and the pickles, but they’ve bought hats and shirts and earrings for Fourth,” she said.

Cinnamon pickles are a southern recipe, Rogers explained, and she was bringing it to Oak Creek. Rather than the traditional salty brines folks associate with pickles, these treats offer a sweet and tangy flavor, with just the right amount of crunch.

If you go: What: Oak Creek Farmers Market When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sundays, June 19 – Sept. 4 Where: Main and Sharp streets in Oak Creek

Rogers added that she plans to participate in the markets throughout the summer.

“We’re here and we’re growing,” she said of the Oak Creek farmers market.

Matthew Rochon, community outreach program manager for Routt County Riders, was running a booth for their bike donation and match program.

“Once a month, we talk to folks about Routt County Riders and match bikes with kids and adults that need them,” Rochon said.

He said he was enjoying the market, and thought RCR would be back for future events.

“It’s really neat,” Rochon said about the market. “They’re doing a great job,”

“Come down, put your bike up and grab a tool,” he added.

Kayleen Cohen, an Oak Creek resident and digital marketing specialist, was also in attendance, selling her handmade candles at the market. For Cohen, Magik Medicine Candles is her passion project, and she said she was excited by the reception she was getting.

“I am out here today hoping to see if people like this concept,” Cohen said. “It’s been going really well.”

Her candle selection included the “Mama Magic,” topped with sage, rose, chamomile and more, which are meant to help consumers channel divine feminine energy, Cohen said. She makes all of her candle products, which are sold in up-cycled containers like tea cups and dishes.

“This is one of the first times I’ve invested in one of my creative hobbies,” she said.

Cohen added that she has lived in Oak Creek for five years now, and was excited to see people out at the market.

“I wasn’t sure how the turn out would be so I’m really happy with how it’s going so far,” she said.

Rogers, who has also lived in Oak Creek for about five years, said she was excited that the farmers market was another thing putting the town on the map.

“More people are moving up here, and we like it,” Rogers said. “The people here are real.”

