First half of property taxes due by Feb. 28

Routt County Treasurer and Public Trustee Lane Iacovetto wants to reminds taxpayers that Tuesday, Feb. 28 is the deadline for paying the first half of their property taxes.

The deadline is for taxpayers who pay their taxes in two equal installments. The second half will be due by June 15.

Taxpayers who choose to pay the full amount in one payment must pay by April 30. To ensure proper credit of a payment, taxpayers should reference their schedule number or numbers on their check and include their payment coupons. Payment coupons were mailed with the original tax notice in January.

There are several ways to make a payment.

Property taxes can be paid online by credit card, debit card or electronic check. There are no fees for electronic check payments.

Payments can also be mailed to Routt County Treasurer, 522 Lincoln Ave. Suite 22, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. Payments mailed with a U.S. Postal Service postmark on or before Feb. 28 will be considered timely.

To pay in person, the treasurer’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Taxpayers can also drop off payments in the office’s secure 24-hour drop box in the alley of the historical downtown courthouse at 522 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs.

If someone has not received their Routt County property tax statement for 2022 taxes payable in 2023, or has any other questions, they can call the Routt County Treasurer’s Office at 970-870-5555, email treasurer@co.routt.co.us , or use the chat feature at Co.Routt.co.us/tax .