First half blues with Moffat County hand loss to Steamboat football

Steamboat Springs senior quarterback Tanner Raper keeps the ball and runs upfield in a game against Moffat County, at Gardner Field on Friday, September 13.

Andy Bockleman, Craig Press

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — They weren’t exactly as bloodthirsty as Jason Voorhees, but the Moffat County High School football team made it a rather unhappy Friday the 13th for rival Steamboat Springs.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in their second consecutive road win with a 42-13 drubbing of the 1-2 Sailors.

Still, it wasn’t as one-sided as the final score might suggest.

Steamboat coach Shawn Baumgartner couldn’t deny that the first half of the night was owned by the Bulldogs as his team headed to the locker room down 35-0.

Nearly all of Moffat’s touchdowns came from explosive plays, starting with a 39-yard touchdown catch by Dario Alexander less than a minute in, followed by a hook-and-ladder maneuver from Dagan White to Kevin Hernandez that amounted to about 80 yards on the Dogs’ next set of downs.

A 50-yard fumble recovery by Joe Campagna run all the way back — following a strip sack by Hernandez — was the final straw.

“We got ourselves into a hole,” Baumgartner said. “Second half was a challenge to figure out who we are as a team.”

The Sailors were going full steam in the third quarter, a slow but steady progression down the field capped off by a score from Finn Russell as he slipped through the Moffat defense for 12 yards over the goal line. The Sailor D also kept the Bulldogs at bay throughout the period.

With less than five minutes remaining, Steamboat got their total up to double digits, overcoming a third down and 20 status as Tanner Raper whipped it to Cole Gedeon from 30 yards, though the fake kick attempt on the extra point didn’t fool the Bulldogs.

“We came out and were able to put some things together on offense and tighten up on defense, so I’m proud of their effort there,” Baumgartner said. “The offensive line really came together, we leaned on those guys for that half.”

Steamboat travels to Granby next week to face Middle Park.