First Friday: Depot exhibit brings a taste of winter

Jason Santucci and his photographs will be featured at the Depot Art Center during November’s First Friday Artwalk.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter at the Depot Art Center this month thanks to its newest exhibit, “Winter Wonderland,” which features nearly 20 pieces from a variety of local artists in all different mediums.

Julie McNally submitted her first fine art piece for the show, an archival print on watercolor paper of a photo she took of an actual snowflake that fell in Steamboat Springs.

McNally’s passion lies in bringing the unseen details to light, and once she started experimenting with macro photography, she discovered an unusual art form.

“It’s extremely difficult to get it right because the conditions have to be just right in terms of the temperature outside — plus, I only have a few minutes to work with each flake before it starts melting and changing,” she explained.

If you go What: “Winter Wonderland” exhibit and Jason Santucci feature exhibit When: Opening during First Friday Artwalk, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. The exhibit will remain up through the month of November. Where: Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

McNally took the original photo last February, and while it was initially just 4 millimeters, she blew the print up to 36 inches.

“The details that come out when you actually print it that big are what I’m excited for people to see,” McNally said.

Photographer Julie McNally will be part of a show opening at the Steamboat Art Depot on Friday evening for First Friday Art Walk.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Riverwalk Collective artist Jason Santucci also has two pieces in the main show, as well as a separate show of just his work in the smaller gallery located off the main gallery.

A photographer for his whole life, Santucci moved to Steamboat in 1995 and fell in love with the beauty of the Yampa Valley. It was then that he began to take his hobby more seriously.

“I remember using my grandfather’s old box camera when I was 5,” he said. “I had been taking pictures my whole life but didn’t really realize that I had it in me until I moved here.”

One of his pieces for the “Winter Wonderland” show depicts a chair from the old Barrows Chairlift at Howelsen Hill, with a view of the ski trails on Mount Werner in the background.

“It’s kind of an iconic picture now that the Barrows lift is gone,” Santucci said. “It provides a history of the ski area and of the town in a picture.”

His second photograph shows a winter scene of a three-wire fence with grasses coming up through the snow.

And while the photographs in his featured show take the viewer through all seasons, he said winter is his favorite.

“I think I’m one of the few photographers who actually goes up and shoots on the mountain,” he said. “I love doing the chairlifts and the frozen aspen. And I love that deep blue winter sky.”

Naturally drawn to color, Santucci mostly shoots his work in the valley with a focus on landscapes.

“When I’m drawn to a location, it’s something that I see,” he explained. “I always tell myself that there’s a picture in there somewhere; I just have to find it.”

In the coming seasons, he has plans to return to the same locations to shoot them at different times of the year. But as we move into his favorite season, he hopes that this exhibit will serve to showcase the beauty of the valley.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.