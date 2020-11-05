First Friday Artwalk: W Gallery honors late Susan Schiesser (with map)

The Steamboat Art Museum welcomed students from Kids Cabin Preschool to create pieces inspired by the Plein Air Exhibit. Both the original and inspired paintings will be hung at the museum until Saturday, Nov. 7.





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The world is stuck in the dull stage between the kaleidoscope of fall and the crystal sheen of winter. Fall has slipped into a state of neutral beige, but tucked inside galleries and businesses across Steamboat Springs are little nuggets of bright life.

The colors of autumn are forever captured and hung on the walls of the Steamboat Art Museum as seen in the Plein Air Exhibit, which runs through Saturday.

There is a new addition to the installment, though, just in time for First Friday Artwalk. Earlier this week, students at Kid’s Cabin Preschool visited the museum. The kids carefully examined each painting while completing a scavenger hunt.

“Then we had them choose a painting that inspired them in some way,” said Steamboat Art Museum Communications Manager Chris Gallion. “And they all got down on the floor, hands and knees and did their own rendition of that painting.”

Now, the paintings are hung side by side and awaiting visitors.

Steamboat Creates is also prolonging fall with Autumn Art in the platform gallery on top of the usual River Walk Collective from 10 local artists. Autumn Art features works from members of Steamboat Creates.

The Living with Wolves exhibit opens this Friday at the Depot Arts Center, as well. The exhibit is composed of photos from National Geographic photographers and captures wolf behavior and habits. The exhibit has traveled across the state and is more pertinent than ever as the vote to reintroduce the gray wolf to Colorado still hangs in the balance.

Lucky by Susan Schiesser at the W Gallery. (Courtesy W Gallery)





The W Gallery is honoring the recently deceased Susan Schiesser, a longtime Steamboat artist, with an exhibit called Wild Horses Lead Us Home that will run through the end of December.

“There’s a series of landscapes, somewhat abstract landscapes that all have a central theme of a horse being present,” said Katie Kiefer, owner of W Gallery. “Some are whimsical and others more serious in nature. She was a longtime Steamboat artist … She was a good friend.”

All profits from the sale of her work will fund a sculpture based on her painting “She Walks on Water.”

One White Horse by Susan Schiesser at the W Gallery. (Courtesy W Gallery)





First Friday isn’t limited to the traditional galleries, either. Ohana and Urbane showcase local artists, as well. Ohana has a few locals but hangs art pieces from creators across Colorado. While the artists they work with rarely change, they are constantly bringing in new pieces.

“For (owners) Luke and Em (Dudley), it’s always been an important quality of their business,” said Cait Bambenek, shop manager at Ohana. “Having art that’s approachable and affordable, highlighting people in the area, specifically Steamboat and Colorado that are doing really cool things and have unique style.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.