First Friday Artwalk: Steamboat museums show off Indigenous art, glass pieces, Steamboat scenes

“Cattle Kings of the Pecos” by Kim Wiggins Courtesy of the Roswell Museum, Roswell NM.

Steamboat Art Museum/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Art Museum is gaining national attention for its exhibit that will debut Friday, Dec. 2.

“The New West: The Rise of Contemporary Indigenous and Western Art” explores the beginnings of the genre in the 1960’s and the artists that are moving it forward, according to a news release.

The genre is widely considered unchanged since the late 1800’s, the time of Frederic Remington and Charles Russell. This show aims to debunk that idea by showing contemporary artists such as Kim Wiggins and Billy Schenck.

Through the exhibition, the museum hopes to investigate the perceived boundaries of the genre of Indigenous and Western art and attract new audiences to the artists and works, according to the release.

“Over the past 16 years, the Steamboat Art Museum has developed a strong reputation for showing the art of living masters,” reads the release. “Most exhibitions have focused on representational or impressionist styles. Beginning with this exhibition, and through the coming year, SAM intends to broaden its exhibition schedule and educational programs, to better serve its mission ‘to reflect and enhance our culture and heritage.’”

The exhibit opening aligns with December’s First Friday Artwalk, from 5 to 7 p.m., which is free to attend. The next day, six artists will be in attendance at the Contemporary Western Art Symposium led by Seth Hopkins, the guest curator of the exhibit.

Admission to the symposium is $20 and seating is limited.

“The Past is Present” by Logan Maxwell Hagege

Steamboat Art Museum/Courtesy photo

The exhibit will be in place through April.

Jace Romick Gallery

Down the street, at Jace Romick Gallery, “Through the Looking Glass” will debut. The show features work from area high school students participating in You Out Loud , a project through the Boys and Girls Club that supports mental health through creativity.

High school students in Steamboat Springs worked on colorful glass art that will be on display at the Jace Romick Gallery starting Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Suzi Mitchell/Courtesy photo

Eight students from Steamboat Springs and Yampa Valley high schools were led by Jennifer Baker, Missy Borden and Suzi Mitchell to create an image formed through glass art.

“Based on the theme of a looking glass, students delved into identifying the role color plays on our mental state and how each of us reacts to color,” according to Mitchell. “Each participant went on to create their own version of an amulet or talisman focusing on what form it would take and purpose it would serve. Using collage, the group created their own version of a self-portrait or a depiction of a self- reflective concept.”

The glass art will be on display for a week beginning Friday.

Pine Moon Gallery

The women at Pine Moon Gallery have collaborated on a show titled “Nurture and Shine” that showcases trees and the environment around them.

“Not very long ago, scientists discovered that trees are connected to each other underground with helpful fungus at their root tips,” wrote Gallerist Amy Minotto in an email. “They can pass nutrients back and forth as needed, and older trees support younger saplings growing up in their shade. In fact, the neighbor trees don’t even need to be the same species to help each other. This web of connection keeps the whole community healthy and thriving through the cycles of sunshine and moonlight, green leaves and sparkling snow.”

The artists of Pine Moon support and encourage each other in similar fashion and are not only showing off the strength of the trees in their art, but that of the artists themselves.

Schoonover Gallery

Thomas Twitmyer is the featured artist at the Schoonover Gallery in December.

Schoonover Gallery/Courtesy photo

The Schoonover Gallery features one of its 35 artists every month and in December that’s Thomas Twitmyer. The former Steamboat resident will be in town and showing off his favorite scenes of the valley, including a vibrant depiction of Space Station, Rabbit Ears and more.

His work is made using a sublimation process on aluminum canvass, which creates a clean and modern look.

