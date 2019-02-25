First Crane Sighting contest now open

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The return migration of the greater sandhill cranes to the Yampa Valley has begun as they leave their wintering homes in New Mexico and Arizona and head north. The first arrivals here are expected sometime during the first or second week of March.

The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition, presenter of the annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, is once again sponsoring a First Crane Sighting of the Season contest. People are invited to document their sighting of the first greater sandhill crane in the Yampa Valley and email the photo or video to ColoradoCranes@gmail.com. The date, time and location of the sighting, as well as name and mailing address should be included with the submission.

A prize will be awarded to each individual with the photo or video of the earliest sighting in West Routt, North Routt, South Routt, Steamboat Springs, Craig and West Moffat. A grand prize will be given for the overall earliest sighting in the entire Yampa Valley. At the end of March, winners will be notified. Winning photos and videos will be posted at ColoradoCranes.org.