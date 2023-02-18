First crane sighting contest information

A greater Sandhill crane makes its way across a hay meadow just off of Routt County Road 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The cranes may be in the area for a few more weeks before leaving for the San Luis Valley valley and then further south for the winter.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs might still be in the thick of winter, but spring will be here soon enough, as will the Greater Sandhill Cranes.

Once again, the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is hosting a first crane sighting contest. The cranes could start to appear as soon as mid-late February. The task is easy. Spot a Sandhill Crane, document the sighting and send it to the contest at info@coloradocranes.org .

Prizes will be awarded to the first sighting in West Routt, North Routt, South Routt, Steamboat Springs, Craig and West Moffat. A grand prize will be given to the first sighting in the entire Yampa Valley.

Winners will be notified in early April.