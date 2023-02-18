First crane sighting contest information
Steamboat Springs might still be in the thick of winter, but spring will be here soon enough, as will the Greater Sandhill Cranes.
Once again, the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is hosting a first crane sighting contest. The cranes could start to appear as soon as mid-late February. The task is easy. Spot a Sandhill Crane, document the sighting and send it to the contest at info@coloradocranes.org.
Prizes will be awarded to the first sighting in West Routt, North Routt, South Routt, Steamboat Springs, Craig and West Moffat. A grand prize will be given to the first sighting in the entire Yampa Valley.
Winners will be notified in early April.
