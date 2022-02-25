First crane sighting contest begins

The color of feathers on this sandhill crane helps it blend into the background as it dances in a meadow just outside of Hayden in this archive photo.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

An annual contest awarding prizes to the first people who spot a greater sandhill crane in specific areas of the Yampa Valley is about to take flight again.

As such, prizes will be awarded to the individuals who capture a photo or video of the earliest sightings in West Routt, North Routt, South Routt, Steamboat Springs, Craig and west Moffat County. Also, a grand prize will go to the shutterbug or videographer who captures the earliest sighting across the entire Yampa Valley.

Participants can send their photos and video to info@coloradocranes.org , along with their name and mailing address, plus the date, time and location of the sighting.

Winners will be notified in early April. Winning photos and videos will be posted on Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition’s website. For more, go to ColoradoCranes.org or email info@coloradocranes.org .