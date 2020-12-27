Fireworks: The Record for Friday, Dec. 25

Friday, Dec. 25

1:07 a.m. Officers responded to a report of loud music being played in the 1000 block of Mountain Village Circle. Officers contacted the party, who agreed to turn the music down.

8:08 a.m. Officers received a call about a lost wallet on the Steamboat Springs Transit.

2:12 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about an animal in the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way.

6:48 p.m. Officers responded to a report of fireworks being lit on Chinook Lain. Officers investigated but could not locate fireworks.

8:11 p.m. Officers responded to a report of fireworks being lit in the 600 block of Evans Street. Officers investigated but could not locate fireworks.

Total incidents: 23

• Steamboat officers responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to three cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.