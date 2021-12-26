Fireworks on Christmas: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 25
Saturday, Dec. 25
1:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to an intoxicated pedestrian in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
12:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an incident of theft in the 20000 block of Hoch Eye Way in Oak Creek.
2:03 p.m. Deputies took a report of property damage in the 30000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
6:32 p.m. Officers responded to an incident of trespassing in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.
7:52 p.m. Officers received a complaint about fireworks being set off on Crawford Avenue and Yahmonite Street.
8:32 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 1200 block of Manitou Avenue.
10:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of property damage in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 34
• Steamboat officers responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
