Fireworks complaint: The Record for Monday, June 28
Monday, June 28, 2021
9:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about vandalism or property damage at the Brent Romick Arena.
9:58 a.m. Officers responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 4000 block of Baker Way.
10:41 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury car crash in the Safeway Parking Lot.
10:55 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about someone trespassing in the 27000 block of Little Hawk Lane in Clark.
11:52 a.m. Officers responded to a complaint about wildlife in the 200 block of Oak Street.
1:40 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint of an animal inside a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:01 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint about fireworks in the Tree Haus subdivision in Steamboat. Routt County is currently in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibits all open fires, campfires and explosives use, as well as welding and cutting torch devices.
10:17 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about loud noises in the 1200 block of Sparta Plaza.
Total incidents: 66
• Steamboat officers responded to 39 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
