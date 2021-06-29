Fireworks complaint: The Record for Monday, June 28

Monday, June 28, 2021

9:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about vandalism or property damage at the Brent Romick Arena.

9:58 a.m. Officers responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 4000 block of Baker Way.

10:41 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury car crash in the Safeway Parking Lot.

10:55 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about someone trespassing in the 27000 block of Little Hawk Lane in Clark.

11:52 a.m. Officers responded to a complaint about wildlife in the 200 block of Oak Street.

1:40 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint of an animal inside a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:01 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint about fireworks in the Tree Haus subdivision in Steamboat. Routt County is currently in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibits all open fires, campfires and explosives use, as well as welding and cutting torch devices.

10:17 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about loud noises in the 1200 block of Sparta Plaza.

Total incidents: 66

• Steamboat officers responded to 39 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.