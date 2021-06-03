Fireworks complaint: The Record for Wednesday, June 2
3:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear inside a dumpster in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. The bear was gone when officers arrived.
8:45 a.m. Officers took a report of a non-injury car crash in the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:36 a.m. Officers received a complaint about a dog off its leash near the intersection of Whistler and Walton Creek roads.
6:00 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about fireworks at Thunderhead Ski Lodge.
8:25 p.m. Officers took a report about a theft from a condo in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.
Total incidents: 48
• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Wednesday, June 2